NYSC, firm partner to build skill acquisition centre

Determined to bridge the skill gaps among corps members and tackle the unemployment challenges in the country, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Hall 7 Project, a private estate developer firm, are partnering on how to build skills acquisition centre that will position corps members to be selfreliant after the service.

The renewed partnership, which according to the two organisations, is expected to yield greater results, follows an agreement between the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim and the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh in Abuja. Ibrahim, while endorsing the collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project, under the auspices of the Olayinka Braimoh Initiative in his office, lamented the high rate of unemployment in the country especially among graduates due to scarcity of white collar jobs, saying these have made skill acquisition compelling.

He, however, pointed out that the NYSC Scheme would continue to strive towards empowering corps members for job creation, stressing that “jobs are presently not available like before while the ravaging COVID-19 has also brought serious economic meltdown in the country.”

“We are ready to collaborate with you as this skill acquisition programme will go a long way in bringing about tremendous benefits to our corps members and other youths in the country,” the Director- General said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General had earlier visited the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project in order to review the agreement earlier reached by the two organisations in respect of the construction of a skills acquisition centre at Ezi community in Delta State.

Ibrahim, who further stated that the expansion of the NYSC’s skills acquisition programme was one of the five-policy thrusts of this administration, said this underscored the vigour with which the NYSC has continued to pursue the skill acquisition drive.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, quoted the Director-General as expressing delight over the plan by Hall 7 Project Company to build, furnish and donate an ultra-modern skills acquisition centre to NYSC for the training of corps members and other youths in the country.

