NYSC flags off HIRD in FCT, tasks stakeholders on more collaboration

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has flagged off the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme at the LEA Primary School, Dakwo community of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The flag-off of the health programme is part of the activities marking his administration’s 100 days in office towards ensuring healthy living style for the rural dwellers.

According to the Director- General, the rural health initiative is in line with the cardinal point of his administration’s policy thrust, which was introduced to deepen the NYSC’s impact on rural development services.

He said the HIRD was conceived over eight years ago as a platform for the NYSC Scheme to contribute towards the provision of unfettered access to healthcare delivery for rural dwellers which is implemented through medical outreaches conducted across all the nooks and crannies of the country by the Corps Medical personnel.

Fadah, who noted that the success of the HIRD in the last eight years had been quite unprecedented, however, called on the residents of the Dakwo community to come out in large numbers in order to benefit from the programme at no cost. He also expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders in the project for their contributions towards the huge success of the project and for donating drugs and other materials for the health outreach programme.

While the NYSC’s commitment and that the scheme remains resolute in its quest to make a positive impact in Nigerian rural communities, he called on stakeholders and other partners to do more so that other communities could benefit from the initiative.

In his remarks, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Suleiman, thanked the Corps Medical personnel for what he described as their selfless services to humanity, as well as to the residents of the community for opening up their community for the outreach.

Suleiman, therefore, said that the sustainability of the HIRD is non-negotiable as NYSC placed a premium on rural development, especially in the healthcare delivery system. Also, the Sarkin Dakwo Community, Django Bangi lauded the NYSC for choosing the community for the outreach, even as he sought the sustenance of the programme.

The HIRD is characterised by medical diagnosis, treatment, referrals as well as community sensitisation on disease prevention and management.

