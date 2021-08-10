NYSC flays attacks on corps members by hoodlums in Lagos

The National YouthS Service Corps( NYSC) schemehas condemned in its entirety attacks on some corps members serving in Lagos State by miscreants while carrying out their national duties.

The corps members were allegedly attacked by the hoodlums at Ikeja under Bridge during a sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns for the NYSC National Environmental Day in which some of corps members were injured while their phones and other belongings were stolen.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Edwin Megwa, who expressed regrets over the incident while flagging-off this year’s edition of the National Environmental Sanitation Day at Ipodo Market, Ikeja, Lagos, described the attacks on innocent corps members as “worrisome and lamentable.”

He, therefore, called on Lagos State Government and other concerned authorities to protect corps members deployed to the state by protecting them from miscreants attacking them, saying: “I want to condemn the attacks on our corps members while carrying out their national assignments to contribute to the development of the state and the country in general.”

Megwa, who also recalled that NYSC since its inception in 1973 has continued to contribute meaningfully to national development, unity, cohesion and integration, said the scheme as part of its efforts to enhance socio-economic development of the country rolled out the NYSC Medical Outreach programme to address the health needs and challenges of Nigerian people, especially in rural communities across the federation.

Besides, he noted that corps members had also been participating actively as ad-hoc staff for INEC during elections, adding the NYSC believes strongly in adhering to its core values.

In a related development, the state Coordinator, while declaring open the Orientation exercise for no fewer than 2,041 corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 ‘Batch B’ Stream I during the swearing-in ceremony at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp, disclosed that the Lagos was COVID-19 free.

This was as he told journalists that the NYSC is regimented about the virus, saying that the scheme had continued to ensure adherence to all standard rules and regulation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in terms of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks, using of alcohol-based sanitisers, as well as maintaining social distancing.

Apart from this, he said that it was mandatory for all corps members, NYSCandothercampofficials, as well as visitors to the orientation camp to undertake COVID-19 test conducted by officials of the NCDC stationed on the camp.

Megwa stressed: “We have run several orientation camps because we are observing all COVID- 19 protocols. Before corps members or camp officials can be allowed into the camp, the NCDC officials will test them.

That is the compulsory practice that we do not compromise.

And, anyone that tests positive for the virus will be taken away by the NCDC for quarantine/isolation. Such an official or corps members would not be allowed into the camp until he or she tests negative.

“In fact, no corps member once he or she has been registered is allowed to go out of the orientation camp throughout the camping period, and in case they need to go out, they must go through a fresh COVID-19 test to determine their health status before being allowed into the camp again. We are very thorough and strict with this CIVID- 19 pandemic thing,” he said.

