NYSC gets approval for Direct Satellite Broadcasting

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) operational licence to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting (BSB) as well as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). In a press statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, NYSC said NBC Director-General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilela, while presenting the document to the NYSC Director-General, Major-General Shauibu Ibrahim in Abuja, said the licence for the digital satellite broadcast would give more voice to the scheme “to tell the NYSC story; its tremendous achievements to the whole world.”

He said the NYSC, as one of the successful achievements of the Yakubu Gowon administration, has achieved its purpose of uniting the country in several ways, and has also contributed immensely to national development. The NBC director-general added that the commission was saddled with the responsibility of regulating the media industry in the country and also issuing an operational licence as approved by the government. “The commission normally gives licence in trust and we believe this will be used for the purpose it is given. We are very proud to be part of your progress. With somebody like you, we are sure our licence is in safe hands,” llela said.

 

