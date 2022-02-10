NYSC gets approval for Direct Satellite Broadcasting

Muyiwa Johnson, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) operational license to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting (BSB); as well as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV).

A press statement issued by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, revealed that NBC Director-General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilela while presenting the document to the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shauibu Ibrahim in Abuja, said the license for the digital satellite broadcast would give more voice to the Scheme “to tell the NYSC story; its tremendous achievements to the whole world”.

He said the NYSC as one of the successful achievements of the Gowon Administration has achieved its purpose of uniting the country in several ways, and also contributed immensely to national development.

The NBC DG added that the commission was saddled with the responsibility of regulating the media industry in the country and also issuing an operational license as approved by government.

“The Commission normally gives license in trust and we believe this will be used for the purpose it is given.

“We are very proud to be part of your progress.

“With somebody like you, we are sure our license is in safe hands,” llela said.

In his remarks, Major General Ibrahim said that since his assumption of duty he has been passionate about the Scheme having its own radio and television stations, stating that it is quite fulfilling that the dream has come to fruition.

He assured that the Scheme would utilize the opportunity of the broadcast station to promote it is in programmes, including government policies and programmes.

