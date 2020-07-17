News

NYSC gives 4,875 certificates to corps members in Lagos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday commenced distribution of Certificates to 4,875 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2019 ‘Batch B’ Stream 2 service year. Of the figure, 53 corps members would face one form of discipline and sanction or the other for various offences. Addressing journalists yesterday at the passingout/ Certificate distribution to corps members at the NRC Building, Ifako- Ijaiye Local Government Council Secretariat, Obawole Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, who said NYSC frowned at indiscipline among corps members, said 10 corps members were going to repeat the service year for absconding from the service while 22 others would have their service extended by one month to four months as the case may be and another 21 corps members still had their cases pending which the NYSC management would soon take final decision on them. The coordinator, who noted that there was no State Merit Award winner in this Stream, said a total of 15 corps members would receive Certificate of Commendation for their performance in the service year.

“Though, we have three corps members in the state, who are recipients of the Lagos State Merit Award in STREAM 1, there is none in STREAM 2, because none of them met the NYSC standard and criteria for the award this time,” he noted. According to Megwa, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, decided to hold this year’s ceremony in a very low key due to the ravaging Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

