NYSC: Group expresses confidence in acting DG, scheme

The Good Governance Project in Nigeria, a youth-based civil society group, has expressed total confidence in the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps under Mrs Christy I. Uba.

In a statement signed by Bala Mustapha, the group said the acting Director-General has hit the ground running in the last month.

Mustapha said the removal of incompetent ex-DG and the subsequent appointment of Mrs Uba has ushered in a new sense of optimism, belief, and enthusiasm.

According to him, Uba has restored confidence in the scheme, carrying out her operations with dignity, integrity, and diligence.

Mustapha noted that the acting DG has already outperformed her predecessor, touring the nation to motivate corps members and staff.

He described her visit to the family of the late Oluwole Adetiran, the composer of the NYSC anthem, as timely and an evidence of Uba’s compassion, empathy, and kindness.

Mustapha said her positive impact is already rubbing off on corps members who had cause recently chatted with the acting DG during the ongoing orientation exercise across the country.

“Uba is a disciplined and transparent Nigerian, a great inspiration to the youths, and a thoroughbred administrator who would stop at nothing to see the Scheme back on track,” he added.

“In less than one month, she has revived the Scheme and all the innovative ideas that were once abandoned have been restored.

“Nigerians have seen the SAED program of the NYSC being revitalized by the acting DG.

“No fewer than 100, 000 youths are currently being trained and mentored 100, 000 in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development for self-reliance annually.

“We want to, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on Uba and urge the Federal Government to permanently her appointment”.

 

