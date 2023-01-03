Education

NYSC harps on relevance of scheme to youth, national devt

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated the significance of the Scheme to national unity, cohesion and integration as well as “inculcating discipline in the Nigerian youth by instilling in them a tradition of industry at work and of patriotic and loyal service to Nigeria in any situation they may find themselves.”

 

According to the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, who stated this in a statement these objectives are in tandem with the vision and mission of the Scheme, which make the youth the centre of its focus in ensuring national development, by riding on their ingenuity, amenability to be mobilised in the national interest as well as their virility; all of which make them the most suitable demography for optimum impact.

 

He noted, however, that by mobilising the corps members for national service, the oneyear national service, which is divided into the four cardinal programmes of Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-up/Passing-out, the NYSC, as a deliberate policy, promotes the spirit of patriotism in the corps members in line with its mandate.

 

During the Orientation Course, which is the first of the four programmes, Megwa  stressed that apart from refreshing their psyche and re-awakens them to national consciousness, the Oath of Allegiance, which is usually sworn to, emphasises the centrality of selfless service to fatherland as the sacred duty of corps members.

 

“In the course of the Orientation programme, the corps members are also exposed to the leadership training of officers of Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre popularly known as Man O’ War. “Their training comes in terms of both instructions bothering on leadership as well as physical activities which task the ability of the corps members to overcome obstacles.

 

All these are deliberate efforts geared at equipping them with the right attitude and focus while pursuing national development through selfless service,” he added.

 

While saying that the Orientation Course content includes cultural carnival as well as traditional lecture where the customs, traditions and way of life of the host communities are introduced to the corps members, the lecture, the Scheme reinforced, gives the corps members a sense of history and helps them understand as well as track the trajectory of development, so as to rightly align themselves in the right nexus in order to contribute their quota towards extending the frontiers of national development.

 

After the Orientation programme, the corps members, according to Megwa, are expected to carry out their duties selflessly as the basic statutory obligations. Still on the importance of the Scheme, he said for the Community Development Service (CDS), which runs concurrently with the primary assignment, corps members were encouraged to join one CDS group for the development and benefit of their host communities.

 

