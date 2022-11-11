NYSC, IFAN to expand health, humanitarian services to rural poor

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and International Federation on Ageing-Nigeria (IFAN) are set to extend health services and humanitarian response to rural dwellers through mobile hospitals/clinics. At the Integrated National Mobile/Field Hospital Initiative for Humanitarian Intervention and Social Response Project/Partnership Outreach Meeting on Thursday in Abuja, both organisations noted that the intervention would help in improving the lives of people at the grassroots, and in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC in the country.

National Coordinator Ike Willie-Nwobu, who noted that the journey started in January 1999, said the national programme was aimed at utilizing extensively, the massive human capital deposit with the NYSC, in delivering health services in the most cost-effective and efficient way. He said: “It will be a health quick service support framework for universal health coverage, primary health care, roadside clinics and vehicle to deliver national health/ humanitarian stand-byforce with capacity and content to Healthcare Entrepreneurship Initiative (HEI), poverty reduction and employment generation.

