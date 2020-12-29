Education

NYSC, IITA ink MoU to boost agric productivity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on NYSC, IITA ink MoU to boost agric productivity

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aimed at boosting productivity of the agricultural programme has been signed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

 

The partnership that will enhance the scheme’s agricultural programme was endorsed during a ceremony, which took place at the IITA Headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim thanked the agency for availing corps members the opportunity to discover and develop their potential in agricultural practices.

 

The Director-General, who stressed that the corps members were full of energy and patriotic zeal, also added that the nation would benefit immensely from their potentials if other employers of corps members provided them with the enabling environment.

 

According to him, the NYSC has always encouraged the youths to seek self-employment, and in view of this the scheme had introduced the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme in 2012 as a platform to empower corps members to be wealth creators and employers of labour after the service year.

 

Ibrahim, who further added that the NYSC would continue to leverage on the existing relationship with various stakeholders for the benefit of corps members and overall national development, however, advised corps members serving at IITA to take a cue from their predecessors and embrace all empowerment opportunities provided by the agency.

 

The Director-General, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, and which was made available to New Telegraph, said: “I enjoin you to take full advantage of the opportunities which will empower you and help to actualise the Federal Government’s vision on food security.”

 

On his part, the IITA’s Deputy Director-General for Partnership and Delivery, Mr. Kenton Dashiell, stated that the 53-yearold institute had been working to check poverty and hunger, as well as enhance food security and economic diversification in the country.

 

This was as he said that the agency placed a high premium on corps members serving at the institute over the years with the experience, while IITA on the other hand benefited from their potentials and ingenuity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

We’re set for varsity’s reopening –Caleb VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Kayode Olanrewaju   The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota in Ikorodu axis of Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has said that the university was adequately positioned and prepared for reopening in line with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic protocols and guidelines, espoused by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force […]
Education

Post-COVID-19: Firm sharpens undergraduates’ technical skills

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Worried by the impact of the global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on low and middleincome countries with about 75 per cent of young people work in the informal economy with no job security and little or social protection, Nestle Nigeria has restated commitment to empower the young ones.   To achieve this objective, the firm […]
Education

Aderinto formally joins race to become 13th UI VC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice Chancellor of the premier university. Aderinto, currently Head, Department of Sociology, is believed to be one of the strong candidates likely to succeed incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, at the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica