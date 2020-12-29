NYSC, IITA ink MoU to boost agric productivity

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aimed at boosting productivity of the agricultural programme has been signed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The partnership that will enhance the scheme’s agricultural programme was endorsed during a ceremony, which took place at the IITA Headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim thanked the agency for availing corps members the opportunity to discover and develop their potential in agricultural practices.

The Director-General, who stressed that the corps members were full of energy and patriotic zeal, also added that the nation would benefit immensely from their potentials if other employers of corps members provided them with the enabling environment.

According to him, the NYSC has always encouraged the youths to seek self-employment, and in view of this the scheme had introduced the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme in 2012 as a platform to empower corps members to be wealth creators and employers of labour after the service year.

Ibrahim, who further added that the NYSC would continue to leverage on the existing relationship with various stakeholders for the benefit of corps members and overall national development, however, advised corps members serving at IITA to take a cue from their predecessors and embrace all empowerment opportunities provided by the agency.

The Director-General, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, and which was made available to New Telegraph, said: “I enjoin you to take full advantage of the opportunities which will empower you and help to actualise the Federal Government’s vision on food security.”

On his part, the IITA’s Deputy Director-General for Partnership and Delivery, Mr. Kenton Dashiell, stated that the 53-yearold institute had been working to check poverty and hunger, as well as enhance food security and economic diversification in the country.

This was as he said that the agency placed a high premium on corps members serving at the institute over the years with the experience, while IITA on the other hand benefited from their potentials and ingenuity.

