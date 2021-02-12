Business

NYSC, IITA to create agric opportunities for youths

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and IITA are partnering to open up opportunities to youth in Nigeria. The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect during a recent visit of the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, to IITA headquarters, Ibadan.

IITA Deputy Director General, Partnerships for Delivery, Kenton Dashiell, while welcoming the NYSC delegation, gave an overview of IITA’s history. On his part, Kwesi Atta- Krah, IITA Director of Advocacy and Country Alignment Function, explained the institute’s activities just as the visitors saw more of these as they embarked on a tour of IITA research facilities and innovations. After the tour, Dashiell said that youth have great potential, but can only realise this when organisations like NYSC and IITA open the doors of opportunities they need. “While we value our partnership with NYSC, we would like the youth to see and experience greater opportunities in agriculture and develop the skills they need to succeed in this sector.

I believe that if IITA works with NYSC on this, it will be a gamechanger,” Dashiell said. Dashiell appreciated the NYSC team for their service to the nation and their interest in collaborating with IITA. Gen. Ibrahim encouraged the corps members in IITA who are interested to tap into this opportunity and grow this partnership to the next level. As he signed the MoU, the NYSC DG recommended that both organisations have a desk officer to act as an interface to meet timelines. He appreciated IITA, especially the director general for his immense contribution to the youths’ success and assured taking the collaboration between IITA and NYSC to greater heights.

