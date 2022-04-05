NYSC inaugurates ICT centre to boost service delivery in Lagos

To enhance efficient and effective operations in the system, and boost the competence of members of staff in Information Technology (IT), the Lagos State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art ICT Centre.

According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the ICT Centre donated and handed over to the Secretariat at Surulere, Lagos by Sidmach Technologies would go a long way in enhancing service delivery of the Secretariat towards effective meeting the needs of the corps members.

He, however, described the actualisation of the ICT Centre project facilitated by him as as a dream come true, saying it would have been completed long before now if not for the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Megwa, who underscored the significant of Information Technology (IT) at this digital age as key to the operations of the scheme at all levels of its service delivery, also noted that as the largest youth organisation in the country, and Africa by extension, there was no way the members of staff could function effectively without adequate digital skill.

He added: “The project is a vision come true, and which couldn’t have come at a better time than now. ICT is the key to effective operation of any system, and NYSC should not be an exception, given the critical role and importance of Informational Technology in this digital age. The centre will be used to train our staff and corps members in order to be ICT compliant as they will all pass through the ICT competence training.”

Megwa, who lauded the management of Sidmach Technologies for the donation of an ICT Centre, assured the company the NYSC would make proper use of the facilities for improved performance of the scheme, recalled how he had to approach the ICT firm for assistance as part of his vision to make the Secretariat IT complaint and digital oriented.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director- General, Major General Ibrahim Shuaibu, who was represented by the Director of ICT Department, NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Christy Uba, reiterated the determination of the Scheme to a sustained IT complaint workforce and implementation of integrated ICT system at the state Secretariat level.

He disclosed that the NYSC ICT Department had been anchoring the deployment of ICT solutions to drive the operations of the NYSC Scheme for greater efficiency as obtainable in best practices worldwide.

While commending the management of Sidmach Technologies for the donation of the digital facilities, comprising over 20 workstations, the Director-General reaffirmed NYSC’s continued collaboration with the ICT firm, in view of the dynamism of the ICT world in order to make NYSC ICT solutions and interventions more meaningful.

In a related development, Ibrahim said that the scheme in order to boost its service delivery in all spheres had already commenced transmission of its first-ever Television Station, christened “NYSC TV” on TSTV Digital Satellite Broadcast, Channel 365, and added that the NYSC Radio Station on 88.3FM had also commenced broadcasting.

The Director-General, therefore, lauded the Executive Director of Sidmach Technologies, Alhaji Alao Hassan and the Managing Director, Mr. Chijioke Eke for the actualisation of the ICT Centre project, which he said, is not only key to the operations of the scheme, but would also go a long way in fast tracking optimal performance.

He said: “I commend the dynamism of the Director of Press & Public Relations, NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, who coincidentally is the outgoing State Coordinator, NYSC Secretariat, Lagos State, Mr. Eddy Megwa for conceptualizing this idea in collaboration with Sidmach Technologies. It is a right step in the right direction.

“This gesture by Sidmach Technologies, a long standing partner with the NYSC, is a further commitment to the unwavering effort to cement a lasting bond between the two organisations

