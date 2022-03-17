News

NYSC: JAMB asks graduates to hold institutions responsible over failure to get admission letters

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who were unable to obtain their admission letters to enable them proceed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to hold their respective institutions responsible.

The Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that such issues were products of undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.

He said: “The series of complaints emanated from the frustrations of these set of students who are expressing anger at the lack of formal recognition of their degrees by relevant authorities. Consequently, the Hon. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had out of compassion, approved a final condonement of these underhand admissions.

“It should be recalled that based on that act of magnanimity, the Board had placed relevant advertisements in three national dailies of 24th November, 2021. The same notice was featured on the Board’s website coupled with an easy-to-use Advisory issued to all institutions of higher learning to guide them on how these candidates could be redeemed.

“Based on available data close to one million undisclosed illegal institutional admissions were disclosed so far. What is, however, surprising is that, as of today, less than 5% of such students details had been uploaded on the Board portal by the institutions as required. It is even more egregious to note that even among the few that had been uploaded by the schools on the Board portal many of the schools had not correctly keyed in their details.

“The Board, therefore, uses this medium to appeal to institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.”

 

