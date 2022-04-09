Metro & Crime

NYSC member resuscitates, commissions medical laboratory in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

A member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) from University of Ibadan, serving with the General Hospital Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, Miss Ebere Amadi has resuscitated and commissioned a medical laboratory in the local government.

Ebere, a graduate of Medical Laboratory Science, single-handedly worked on the abandoned project to develop her immediate community.

According to the Corps member, the motivation to renovate, equip and set up the laboratory arose from the long distances covered by patients, for instance, going to Gboko and Makurdi for lab tests.

While commending the young woman for the good job, the Local Government Inspector said he was afraid when Ebere brought the proposal because it was a gigantic and capital intensive project whose completion seemed impossible.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, represented by Mr. Dura Bem, eulogized the leadership qualities of Miss Amadi and prayed to God to reward her in the abundance of his goodness.

His Royal Highness, the Ter Kwande, who was represented by the District Head of Adikpo, Nalegh Adzua while pouring his royal blessings upon Ebere, declared that she would serve Nigeria in higher capacities, because her labour would be rewarded by the Almighty.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

