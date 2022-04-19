NYSC names new spokesperson, as Lagos gets state coordinator

A new spokesman and Director, Press and Public Relations, has been appointed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

He is Mr. Eddy Megwa, who until his new appointment was the Lagos State Coordinator of the Scheme between 2020 and 2022. Megwa, a 1989 graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), joined the NYSC in 1990 as Information Officer, after the mandatory one year service to the nation.

The new spokesperson, who is experienced and has attended several courses within and outside the country, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, was said to have served at various NYSC State Secretariats in Rivers, Anambra, Yobe, Borno and Benue States as Head, Public Relations.

He was appointed Protocol Officer to the NYSC Director-General in 2004, a position he held until 2010, when he was redeployed to the Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

In 2019, he was appointed State Coordinator, NYSC Cross River State and in 2020 redeployed to NYSC Secretariat, Lagos State in the same capacity. Megwa, who has since assumed office on Monday, April 11, 2022, was also promoted to the rank of substantive Director in January, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Yetunde Abimbola Baderinwa has been named the 22nd State Coordinator of NYSC Lagos to replace Megwa. Mrs. Baderinwa, who hails from Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke- Igbo Local Government area of Ondo State, holds a BA (Hons) in Religious Studies from the Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti now Ekiti State University, where she graduated in 1992.

She obtained her Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) and International Labour Relations (MILR) from the University of Lagos, as well as obtained other certificates in Administration and Human Resource Management.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...