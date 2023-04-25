NYSC Okays Married ‘Corpers’ To Redeploy To Husband’s Abode

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has asked married female prospective corps members posted to states other than the one in their husbands reside to request redeployment.

This was disclosed by the scheme on Monday via its Twitter handle. Until eligible participants of the scheme are sworn in in the various camps they are deployed to, they are referred to as PMCs. Once sworn in, they become “corps members” and they spend a total of 21 days on camp, starting from the day of deployment.

The scheme tweeted: “All married female Prospective Corps members (PCMs) who are deployed to states where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

“They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence.” The NYSC was established by the government during the military regime on May 22, 1973, to involve graduates in nation- building and the development of the country.

It was established based on decree No. 24 which stated that the scheme was created “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity” Part of the Scheme’s eligibility is that a graduate must be below or not above the age of 30 years upon graduation.