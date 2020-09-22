NYSC partners NHIS on corps members’ health care

Again, the Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of NYSC to effective healthcare services for corps members during their service year.

This was as he commended the inclusion of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), describing it as another laudable programme of the Federal Government.

Ibrahim, who stated this in his office during the visit by the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Dr. Mohammad Nasiru Gambo and other management Staff of the agency, lauded the NHIS management for showing interest in the health matters of corps members, adding that all stakeholders must ensure the welfare of every corps member.

The NHIS team, according to a statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. AdenikeAdeyemi, wasattheNYSC for the presentation of a report of the Joint Committee of the two agencies on a seamless inclusion of corps members as beneficiaries of theNHISprogrammeasdirected by Federal Government.

On the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Director- General expressed delight that out-of-pocket expenses and other extra-charges would not affect the corps members as beneficiaries of the programme. “I want to appreciate you for your efforts to rejig the MoU we had with you and also your efforts at repackaging the NHIS for the benefit of Nigerians”, the Ibrahim added.

Meanwhile, the NHIS Executive Secretary had earlier stated that the partnership would enable corps members to register online during their registration for mobilisation into the NYSC scheme.

Gambo, how said a framework for the corps members’ inclusion based on the NHIS Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), which would involve different critical stakeholders in the health sector had been designed, however, commended the NYSC Director- General for his disposition to corps members’ welfare and other transformational strides in the NYSC under his watch.

He particularly commended him for his doggedness to resist unqualified graduates from participating in the one-year compulsory national service, saying: “It is important to put our heads together to ensure that our graduates are covered by the NHIS programme.

Our cardinal objective is to ensure that no aspect of the society is left uncovered by the NHIS.

Like this: Like Loading...