NYSC pledges hitch-free 2022 Batch ‘B’ orientation exercise

Ahead of the mobilisation of wouldbe corps members for the one year compulsory national service, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated its readiness to conduct a successful and hitch-free 2022 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course. NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, disclosed this yesterday during the opening of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop for staff of the scheme and other relevant agencies, which took place in Abuja The theme of the workshop is: “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges.” According to him, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, NYSC has continued to conduct orientation exercises successfully.

He further stated that the scheme remains committed to working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), state Ministries of Health and other stakeholders, to sustain the safe and efficient conduct of the orientation course and other aspects of NYSC’s operations. Fadah expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, adding that the bill for its establishment had already been passed by the House of Representatives.

