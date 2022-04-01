News

NYSC pledges to deploy ICT for improved service delivery

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Ibrahim Shuaibu, has reiterated the scheme’s commitment to a sustained ICT complaint workforce and implementation of integrated ICT system at the state secretariat level. He spoke yesterday in Lagos at the inauguration of the ICT Centre equipped and donated to the NYSC State Secretariat, Lagos, by Sidmach Technologies.

The director-general, who was represented by the Director of ICT, NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Christy Uba, said the NYSC ICT Department had been anchoring the deployment of ICT solutions to drive the operations of the NYSC scheme for greater efficiency as obtainable in best practices worldwide. While commending the management of Sidmach Technologies for the donation of the digital facility, he reaffirmed the scheme’s continued collaboration, given the dynamism of the ICT world, with the ICT organisation in making NYSC ICT solutions and interventions more meaningful. In a related development, Shuaibu said the scheme has commenced transmission of its firstever Television Station, christened ‘NYSC TV’ on TSTV Digital Satellite Broadcast, Channel 365.

 

Our Reporters

