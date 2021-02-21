NYSC president’s honours awards: Ugwuanyi rewards six Enugu recipients

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, received the six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from the state who were among recipients of the President’s NYSC Honours award in Abuja, recently, for distinguishing themselves creditably in the service of their fatherland, during the 2018/2019 service year.

The six awardees from Enugu State, alongside others across the nation, were also given automatic employment and scholarship for their postgraduate programmes by President Muhammadu Buhari who directed the relevant government agencies to ensure timely implementation of all the incentives for the award recipients.

Receiving the Enugu State indigenes, at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi who described them as “our ambassadors and the very best we have”, thanked God Almighty for their successful and outstanding service year.

The Governor applauded them for returning home with the prestigious Presidential awards, saying: “Since you have done our dear State this great honour, our prayer is that more honours will come your ways”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also thanked President Buhari “for considering our brothers and sisters worthy of this outstanding award”.

The six awardees from Enugu State were: Jude Ogbodo Ogene (Isi-Uzo LGA); Victor Chidiebere Ezebuilo (Ezeagu LGA); Jane Akudinanwa Egbo (Enugu South LGA); Dr. Victor Sunday Eze (Nsukka); Cynthia Odinaka Ezeiloh (Awgu LGA) and Boniface Tochukwu Obiekwe (Ezeagu LGA).

Like this: Like Loading...