NYSC restates zero tolerance for fraudulent mobilisation process

The National Youth Service Corps has restated its commitment to prosecute anyone or corps member that undermines the integrity of the scheme and mobilisation process.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim read the riot act during the inauguration of NYSC Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), at the National Directorate Headquarters of the scheme in Abuja.

Therefore, he said all hands to be on deck in the fight against corruption, noting that it is not a war that should be left only in the hands of the statutory bodies set up by the government to fight the malaise. Ibrahim, who pointed out that the collaboration between NYSC and ICPC, which started in 2002, gave birth to the ICPC Anti-Corruption Vanguard, which had offered corps members a veritable platform to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption which is a cankerworm that hinders development.

The NYSC boss, who urged the newly inaugurated members of the NYSC ACTU to discharge their duties with fairness and high level of integrity in compliance with the ICPC standards, so as to justify the confidence, reposed in them by management, warned: “Those who attempt to illegally participate in the NYSC scheme, or had participated in the past through fraudulent means would be prosecuted when discovered.”

Ibrahim added: “The scheme will not entertain any request for respite or leniency by those who deliberately participate illegally in its programmes, and are seeking restitution for their past fraudulent acts.

We will allow the law to take its course on such matters by prosecuting such persons, organisations and institutions who aided and abetted them.” He, however, reiterated that the NYSC would continue to play a significant role in building a corrupt-free nation and also harness its advantage of nationwide spread and strategic positioning to sustain its collaboration with the ICPC for greater success in the anti-corruption war.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered on the 11 ACTU members by Adebimpe Abodunrin, a lawyer from the ICPC. A statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, said that the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by Mr. Aiyegbayo Olayinka, during the inauguration, charged the newly inaugurated ACTU members to work hard and refrain from using their office to victimise or witch-hunt other members of staff, but rather enlist their support for the success of their assignment.

Like this: Like Loading...