NYSC saga: Court absolves ex-Finance Minister, Adeosun

…holds NYSC not mandatory requirement for holding political office

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday absolved a former Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun of the controversy over her participation or otherwise in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment, held that Adeosun was not qualified to have participated in the scheme when she graduated at 22 years old because she was then a British citizen. Adeosun graduated from the University of East London in 1989 at the age of 22 The judge further held that as at when she formally returned to Nigeria, and became a Nigerian citizen, at over 30 years, she was not eligible to present herself for the NYSC service.

The Court further held that the plaintiff or anyone did not require a discharge certificate of NYSC to qualify to contest election to the House of Representatives or be appointed a Minister in Nigeria. The judgment of the court was premised on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/303/2021 filed by Adeosun through the law firm of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Cited as the sole defendant is the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). The court, however, granted the four reliefs sought by the plaintiff. She prayed the court to give an order that the plaintiff is under no constitutional disability, disadvantage, prohibition, inhibition or disqualification to hold any of the following offices established by the Constitution, to wit: offices of member of the House of Assembly of a State, a Commissioner in the State Executive Council; Governor of a State; member of the National Assembly; Minister in the Federal Executive Council or the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the ground that she did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, established by the National Youth Service Corps Act, CAP N84, LFN 2004.

She also prayed the court to make an order that: “The plaintiff is not under any constitutional disability, disadvantage, prohibition, inhibition or disqualification to hold any office as member or Chairman of any of the State Executive or Federal Executive bodies established by the Constitution or otherwise, on the ground that she did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme, established by the National Youth Service Corps Act, CAP N84, LFN 2004.” Responding to the ruling, Adeosun’s counsel said: “Today’s ruling vindicates my client. The court has made it clear that at the time she presented for public service starting from 2011 up till 2015, she was not required to perform the NYSC under the 1979 Constitution, since client graduated in 1989. “Throughout client’s travails which lasted 69 days, my client was never in doubt about her innocence.”

Like this: Like Loading...