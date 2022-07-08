News

NYSC sanctions 22 corps members, honours 2 in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 22 corps members in Ondo State for flouting the rules of the scheme. The Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, announced this at the passing out of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) in Akure on Thursday. A total of 1,858 corps members, 871 male and 987 female took part in the ceremony. Ani said eight corps members would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours, with the 14 others that absconded from their primary assignment repeating their service year. She further said two corps members, who distinguished themselves, were rewarded with state honours.

The coordinator said the scheme would always reward excellence and outstanding performance during the service year, likewise sanctioning erring corps members. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ajibola Ogidan, praised the corps members for their selfless service to complement his administration in building a virile society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba youths ask IG to fast track police reform

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee security of lives and property in the country. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, president of Igbimo Odo Yoruba Afenifere, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the looting and […]
News

Anambra guber; INEC returns Soludo as APGA candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Soludo thus replaced Chukwuma Umeoji, earlier recognised by the body. The commission also replaced Jude Okeke with Onyekachukwu […]
News

Ganduje: All returning students to undergo COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that all the 27,445 returning secondary school students in the state, who would be writing their final examinations this month, are to undergo COVID-19 test and screening before being admitted into the schools.   Governor Ganduje, who at the weekend said the state was on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica