NYSC sanctions 22 corps members, honours 2 in Ondo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 22 corps members in Ondo State for flouting the rules of the scheme. The Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, announced this at the passing out of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) in Akure on Thursday. A total of 1,858 corps members, 871 male and 987 female took part in the ceremony. Ani said eight corps members would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours, with the 14 others that absconded from their primary assignment repeating their service year. She further said two corps members, who distinguished themselves, were rewarded with state honours.

The coordinator said the scheme would always reward excellence and outstanding performance during the service year, likewise sanctioning erring corps members. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ajibola Ogidan, praised the corps members for their selfless service to complement his administration in building a virile society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...