NYSC sanctions 32 corps members as 5,720 pass out

No fewer than four corps members deployed to Lagos State for the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme for 2020 Batch ‘A’ NYSC are to repeat the service year as 28 others had their service year extended by different months, ranging from one to three months, depending on the gravity of their offences. This was disclosed yesterday by the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, during the passing out of corps members deployed to the state for the 2020 Batch A NYSC, which took place at the Ikeja Local Government Council Secretariat. According to him, no fewer than 5,720 corps members, who passed out in the state, collected their certificates yesterday in a low key ceremony held simultaneously across the 57 local government areas of the state.

Megwa, who said the passing out ceremony was held in a low key with distribution and collection of certificates without the traditional passing out parade and fanfare, said that it was done in line with the policy of the management of NYSC to adhere to COVID- 19 protocols.

The state Coordinator, however, said that the erring corps members were being sanctioned for various offences ranging from absconding from duty to other offences contrary to the NYSC rules and regulations. He said: “No fewer than 32 corps members are to be sanctioned for various offences. Their punishment ranging from repeat of the service year to extension of service year; out of whom four corps members will repeat, while 28 of them will have their service year extended for one to three years. “But, one of them will receive the Lagos State Award for his several projects.

The corps member produced sanitisers, face masks which he donated to NYSC and the people in the community of his primary assignment. Besides, the corps member also trained some students and organized an enlightenment and sensitisation programme in markets on COVID-19.”

