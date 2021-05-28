News

NYSC still relevant to national development, integration – DG

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday reiterated the relevance of the one-year compulsory scheme for graduates of tertiary institutions in the integration and national cohesion of the country. This was as he described the National Youth Service Corps as serving as a tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of corps members to states outside their states of origin, where they contribute meaningfully by making a positive impact in the lives of their host communities through the execution of various laudable projects. The relevance and role of NYSC in the direction, which he pointed out, could not be underestimated. He disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy Director Publications, Emeka Mgbemena. Ibrahim, who noted that, “the NYSC is germane and critical to the unity of the country,” however, said: “NYSC is not a waste of time, wherever corps members are posted to, they have been adding value and remembered for their good legacies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aragbiji lauds Oyetola on healthcare, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayorinde Olabomi (Odundun IV) along with members of his royal council on Friday paid a thank you visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.   The Aragbiji commended the Governor for finally approving the construction of the Osogbo- Iragbiji- Kelebe road which construction has since commenced.   The […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL VOWS TO MAKE A’IBOM AVIATION HUB IN W’AFRICA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…AS IBOM AIR ACQUIRES FIFTH AIRCRAFT     Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised to transform the state into an aviation hub in the West African subregion.   He made the vow while announcing the arrival of the lastest Bombardier CRJ900 recently acquired by the state owned airline – Ibom Air. He […]
News

Adifagbola condemns Ogun monarchs for kicking against rites

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Olu Isese of Ogun State and Chairman, Ifa Priests in Egbaland, Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola -Balogun, has condemned various attempts my monarchs in Ogun State to put a stop to traditional rites during installation and burial of monarchs.   Olu Isese Adifagbola, who made this remark in a chat with newsmen at Abeokuta, Ogun State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica