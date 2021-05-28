NYSC still relevant to national development, integration – DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday reiterated the relevance of the one-year compulsory scheme for graduates of tertiary institutions in the integration and national cohesion of the country. This was as he described the National Youth Service Corps as serving as a tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of corps members to states outside their states of origin, where they contribute meaningfully by making a positive impact in the lives of their host communities through the execution of various laudable projects. The relevance and role of NYSC in the direction, which he pointed out, could not be underestimated. He disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy Director Publications, Emeka Mgbemena. Ibrahim, who noted that, “the NYSC is germane and critical to the unity of the country,” however, said: “NYSC is not a waste of time, wherever corps members are posted to, they have been adding value and remembered for their good legacies.”
