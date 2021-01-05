NYSC takes health initiative to Lagos community

Residents of the agrarian community of Odo- Ayandelu in Agbowa Ikosi Local Council Development Area, Epe, Lagos State have benefited from a health outreach programme, tagged: “The 2020 Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers,” instituted and organised by the Lagos State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The NYSC team, led by the state Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa along with some principal officers of the scheme, and Corps Medical Personnel were received at the palace of Oba Aderibigbe Asumo, the Jamade 1 of Odo Ayandelu Kingdom, Agbowa-Ikosi LCDA. While flagging-off the medical outreach programme, Megwa, however, thanked the monarch and the people of the community for their hospital-ity, and expressed gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the approval and construction of the Lagos NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the community.

He added that the siting of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the area would bring about rapid development to the community, as it will boost the socio-economic activities of the area and the people. Megwa, who promised that henceforth medical outreaches would be periodically carried out in the community to further improve the health care delivery system at the grassroots, added that the number of corps members posted to the community would be increased so as to contribute to the development of the area.

The state Coordinator also lauded the monarch and his Chief- In-Council for accepting to partner with the scheme in the state. While responding, Oba Aderibigbe praised the state government and NYSC for choosing to locate or site the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in his community, even as he expressed gratitude to the state Coordinator and delight over the medical outreach, saying this gesture would go a long way in having a positive impact on the people of the community.

The monarch, who told the state Coordinator and his team that a three-bedroom flat had been built by the community to provide accommodation for corps members deployed to the community for their national service.

Oba Asumo, who added that siting of the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the area would greatly fast track the development of the community, however, thanked the NYSC for the partnership, saying he is looking forward to having the presence of the NYSC in the community.

Like this: Like Loading...