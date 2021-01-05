Education

NYSC takes health initiative to Lagos community

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Residents of the agrarian community of Odo- Ayandelu in Agbowa Ikosi Local Council Development Area, Epe, Lagos State have benefited from a health outreach programme, tagged: “The 2020 Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers,” instituted and organised by the Lagos State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The NYSC team, led by the state Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa along with some principal officers of the scheme, and Corps Medical Personnel were received at the palace of Oba Aderibigbe Asumo, the Jamade 1 of Odo Ayandelu Kingdom, Agbowa-Ikosi LCDA. While flagging-off the medical outreach programme, Megwa, however, thanked the monarch and the people of the community for their hospital-ity, and expressed gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the approval and construction of the Lagos NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the community.

He added that the siting of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the area would bring about rapid development to the community, as it will boost the socio-economic activities of the area and the people. Megwa, who promised that henceforth medical outreaches would be periodically carried out in the community to further improve the health care delivery system at the grassroots, added that the number of corps members posted to the community would be increased so as to contribute to the development of the area.

The state Coordinator also lauded the monarch and his Chief- In-Council for accepting to partner with the scheme in the state. While responding, Oba Aderibigbe praised the state government and NYSC for choosing to locate or site the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in his community, even as he expressed gratitude to the state Coordinator and delight over the medical outreach, saying this gesture would go a long way in having a positive impact on the people of the community.

The monarch, who told the state Coordinator and his team that a three-bedroom flat had been built by the community to provide accommodation for corps members deployed to the community for their national service.

Oba Asumo, who added that siting of the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the area would greatly fast track the development of the community, however, thanked the NYSC for the partnership, saying he is looking forward to having the presence of the NYSC in the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Post-COVID-19: Firm sharpens undergraduates’ technical skills

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Worried by the impact of the global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on low and middleincome countries with about 75 per cent of young people work in the informal economy with no job security and little or social protection, Nestle Nigeria has restated commitment to empower the young ones.   To achieve this objective, the firm […]
Education

Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils. According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing […]
Education

ITF, dons seek review of SIWES courses, scheme’s expansion

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Regina Otokpa

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has said the lacuna in the educational system was the reason behind the high rate of unemployment in the country, as it was responsible for the huge skills mismatches and absence of Nigerians with requisite skills needed in the world of work. Director-General ITF, Joseph Ari, made this known at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica