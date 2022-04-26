NYSC takes sanitation to Lagos markets, communities

Again, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has taken sanitation/environmental exercise and campaign to Lagos markets and communities as part of its 2022 Nationwide Sensitisation Campaign to sensitise the people on the need for a clean and safe environment.

The Lagos State edition of the campaign, which took place simultaneously across the 20 local government areas of state, was flagged off by the new state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa.

The campaign theme centred on: “Stop Open Defecation; Dispose Waste Properly; Always Clean the Drainage; Stop Dumping Solid Waste in Drainage; Always Clear Bushes in Your Surrounding; Stop Dumping Dirt on Roads; Always Wash and Sanitise Your Hands; and Take Responsibility for Your Environment.”

The NYSC Coordinator, while flagging off the campaign at the Abibat Mogaji Modern Market, Kairo in Oshodi in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, noted that the environmental sanitation campaign was instituted as a quarterly exercise by the National Headquarters of the scheme to sensitise the rural dwellers and communities on how to keep their environment, especially markets clean, in order to ensure proper hygiene, clean and safe environment.

Baderinwa, however, pointed out that the sanitation campaign exercise was also taking place simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by corps members as part of their contributions to clean environment.

“The campaign was launched by NYSC to improve environmental sanitation and instill healthy living through proper hygiene among Nigerians in the various communities and at the market place so as to prevent diseases and keep our surroundings safe,” she added.

According to her, the choice of Abibat Mogaji Modern Market, Kairo in Oshodi is to draw attention of the market men and women to cleanliness, educate them on how to properly disposed their refuse, and to also let them realise that it should not be business only, but to take care of the environment and embrace cleaning.

Mrs. Baderinwa, who also noted that the sanitation exercise would be a continuous activity of the NYSC, hinted that the main idea of the programme is to build the culture of clean environment and hygiene in the people, using bin bags to pack and dispose of their refuse and waste.

She stressed: “The corps members will clean the market and bag the dirt, because we should not allow dirt in the environment. Our people should not throw dirt on ground and drainage, but to embrace bagging of refuse.”

The Deputy Director, Environmental Health Service, Oshodi/ Isolo LGA, Mr. Adigun Majeed, who underscored the importance of a clean environment as it protects the people against sickness, lauded the NYSC for the exercise/ campaign to demonstrate cleanliness.

He, however, sought for a change of attitude among the people towards healthy environment and sanitation, saying they should embrace the use of trash bags for bagging the refuse so as to keep the market environment clean.

“Environment is what we have and we should keep it clean. Our people have to put into constant the bagging of their refuse and stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the market environment,”

Adigun added. In her remarks, the Market Women Leader (Iyaoloja) for Oshodi/ Isolo LGA, Alhaja Fausat Adejoke Adebeshin, who said that “health is wealth,” praised the NYSC and corps members for the exercise, recalling that the traders carry out the cleaning of the market environment every three days, while the refuse are also packed regularly.

While saying this would be the first time in the last six year such environmental sanitation exercise would be carried in the market by NYSC, she noted that they strive as much as possible to keep the market clean by packing the canal and drainage frequently.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...