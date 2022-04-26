Education

NYSC takes sanitation to Lagos markets, communities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Again, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has taken sanitation/environmental exercise and campaign to Lagos markets and communities as part of its 2022 Nationwide Sensitisation Campaign to sensitise the people on the need for a clean and safe environment.

 

The Lagos State edition of the campaign, which took place simultaneously across the 20 local government areas of state, was flagged off by the new state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa.

 

The campaign theme centred on: “Stop Open Defecation; Dispose Waste Properly; Always Clean the Drainage; Stop Dumping Solid Waste in Drainage; Always Clear Bushes in Your Surrounding; Stop Dumping Dirt on Roads; Always Wash and Sanitise Your Hands; and Take Responsibility for Your Environment.”

 

The NYSC Coordinator, while flagging off the campaign at the Abibat Mogaji Modern Market, Kairo in Oshodi in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, noted that the environmental sanitation campaign was instituted as a quarterly exercise by the National  Headquarters of the scheme to sensitise the rural dwellers and communities on how to keep their environment, especially markets clean, in order to ensure proper hygiene, clean and safe environment.

 

Baderinwa, however, pointed out that the sanitation campaign exercise was also taking place simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by corps members as part of their contributions to clean environment.

 

“The campaign was launched by NYSC to improve environmental sanitation and instill healthy living through proper hygiene among Nigerians in the various communities and at the market place so as to prevent diseases and keep our surroundings safe,” she added.

 

According to her, the choice of Abibat Mogaji Modern Market, Kairo in Oshodi is to draw attention of the market men and women to cleanliness, educate them on how to properly disposed their refuse, and to also let them realise that it should not be business only, but to take care of the environment and embrace cleaning.

 

Mrs. Baderinwa, who also noted that the sanitation exercise would be  a continuous activity of the NYSC, hinted that the main idea of the programme is to build the culture of clean environment and hygiene in the people, using bin bags to pack and dispose of their refuse and waste.

 

She stressed: “The corps members will clean the market and bag the dirt, because we should not allow dirt in the environment. Our people should not throw dirt on ground and drainage, but to embrace bagging of refuse.”

 

The Deputy Director, Environmental Health Service, Oshodi/ Isolo LGA, Mr. Adigun Majeed, who underscored the importance of a clean environment as it protects the people against sickness, lauded the NYSC for the exercise/ campaign to demonstrate cleanliness.

 

He, however, sought for a change of attitude among the people towards healthy environment and sanitation, saying they should embrace the use of trash bags for bagging the refuse so as to keep the market environment clean.

 

“Environment is what we have and we should keep it clean. Our people have to put into constant the bagging of their refuse and stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the market environment,”

 

Adigun added. In her remarks, the Market Women Leader (Iyaoloja) for Oshodi/ Isolo LGA, Alhaja Fausat Adejoke Adebeshin, who said that “health is wealth,” praised the NYSC and corps members for the exercise, recalling that the traders carry out the cleaning of the market environment every three days, while the refuse are also packed regularly.

 

While saying this would be the first time in the last six year such environmental sanitation exercise would be carried in the market by NYSC, she noted that they strive as much as possible to keep the market clean by packing the canal and drainage frequently.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Minister harps on tech, vocational training for national development

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…as FCET churns out 2,093 graduates   Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, has stressed the need for the delivery of quality teacher education as the foundation of human resource development and qualitative education system.   This was as the Minister noted the nation’s education institutions should key into Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in […]
Education

Post-COVID-19: Firm sharpens undergraduates’ technical skills

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Worried by the impact of the global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on low and middleincome countries with about 75 per cent of young people work in the informal economy with no job security and little or social protection, Nestle Nigeria has restated commitment to empower the young ones.   To achieve this objective, the firm […]
Education

Benue varsity gets new Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State University, Makurdi had gotten a new Vice Chancellor, he is Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu. He came tops amongst two other contenders for the position – Prof. Edward Omudu and Prof. Tarhule Vitalis. A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony (SAN), and made available to New Telegraph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica