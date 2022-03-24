NYSC to Corps Members: Be committed to national unity

Some 2,051 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday undertook the NYSC Oath of Allegiance, with a charge to be dedicated and committed to the unity, cohesion, stability and development of the country.

The call was made yesterday during the swearingin of the corps members, comprising 1,433 females and 618 males at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. Lagos State Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Yakub Oshoala, while administering the oath of allegiance to the corps members, counselled them to uphold and commit themselves to the tenets and regulations of the scheme.

Declaring open the orientation course, state NYSC Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, challenged the corps members on the need to be more disciplined and security conscious, even as he said that adequate security measures had been put in place by the scheme to ensure their safety. While recalling the resilience and readiness of the corps mem-bers to learning the crucible of NYSC, as they are exposed to different activities such as paramilitary drills, Man ‘O’ War, lectures, physical and health drills during the three-week orientation programmes, he said these would prepare them for their self-development. Megwa, who insisted that discipline “is NYSC’s watchword and clarion call,” however, advised the corps members to shun all forms of bad conduct such as corruption, drug abuse, cultism and other vices, saying they should be a model to the society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...