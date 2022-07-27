News

NYSC to Corps Members: Use social media to promote national unity

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah has charged corps members to deploy social media for national unity and development, instead of using it to fuel hatred and disunity in the country.

Fadah, who was represented by the Edo State NYSC Coordinator, Abiodun Olubukola, made the call yesterday at the state NYSC Orientation Camp in Okada during the swearing-in of Batch “B” Stream II corps members.

He stated: “I urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes. Instead, deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.”

 

“Also distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices in order not to jeopardise your service year.” “I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunity for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC since white-collar jobs are not readily available.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

