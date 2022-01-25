NYSC to enhance digitalised work environment for staff

Education

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restated its commitment to the provision of enabling work environment and deployment of ICT infrastructure for optimal productivity of its staffers.

 

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this during the Training Workshop for Heads of Corps Discipline and Reward held in Abuja, saying the Scheme would not tolerate unethical practices that could compromise its operations or tarnish its image.

 

The theme of the workshop is “Enhancing the Roles of Corps Discipline and Reward on the NYSC Integrated Platform.” Ibrahim said the workshop was designed to impart participants with skills in modern trends in the world of Information Technology, and also equip them for their responsibilities as regards the operations of the NYSC Integrated Platform.

 

“Without doubt, the introduction of ICT in the NYSC operation has resulted in better work efficiency, improved processes and productivity, as well as effective service delivery.

 

In sustaining these gains therefore, the NYSC management is determined to continuously equip our officers with relevant skills and provide the enabling environment towards ensuring full participation in the digitalisation process,” the Director-General added.

 

Similarly, he stated further that the management was making arrangements to make it easy for absconded corps members to make online refunds of allowances earlier collected, without embarking on a journey to their initial states of deployment.

 

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Safety Organisation (WSO) on the need to create more awareness on safe living habits and a good environment for all Nigerians.

 

The President, World Safety Organisation, Mr. Soji Olalokun during the signing of the document at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, said the partnership would provide capacity building in health, safety, security, environment, emergency preparedness and response, and accident prevention technology, among others for corps volunteers.

 

