NYSC to provide COVID -19 vaccines in camp soon, says DG

The Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday said that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be made available to corps members in orientation camps while urging them to present themselves for vaccination. He also advised the corps members to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols of COVID-19 and also maintain good personal hygiene. Ibrahim, according to a statement signed by the NYSC Director of Press, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, stated this while addressing corps members deployed to Nasarawa State, who were currently undergoing orientation course at their orientation camp in Magaji Dan Yamusa, Keffi. He said the prevalence of new variants of the deadly pandemic had necessitated the need for more vigilance and continuous usage of nose masks, washing of hands, social distancing, and application of hand sanitizer, among others. “Don’t endanger yourselves, take advantage of the vaccine and you must take responsibility.”

Like this: Like Loading...