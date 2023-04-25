News

NYSC To Sanctions Defaulting Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned newly deployed corps members against any act capable of sanctioning them during their 21 days in camp as well as one mandatory assignment. NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, disclosed this at the 2023 Batch A Stream 2 orientation exercise at Wailo Camp in Bauchi.

She said that the directorate has deployed 2,300 corps members to Bauchi State The coordinator also noted that errant corps members would be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bylaws.

She explained that orientation for the corps members begins on April 26 and ends on May 16 at the state Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Yakubu also added that prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She further explained that those that test positive to the virus would be isolated at the NCDC centre outside the orientation camp for treatment. “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.”

