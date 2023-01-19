News

NYSC: We’re not mobilising corps members to work for Makinde

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked the allegation that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in collaboration with NYSC management in Oyo State is mobilising corps members to influence the outcome of the March 11 governorship election in favour of Governor Seyi Makinde.

In a statement Kano Stateby the NYSC Director, Press andPublicRelations, Mr Eddy Megwa, theSchemedescribed the allegation as “totally untrue,” saying the allegation by a political group that is makingtheroundsinthemedia, is falsehood and unfounded.
The statement read in part: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the allegation by a political group making the rounds in the media to the effect that Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, in collaboration with NYSC Management, Oyo State is mobilising Corps Members to influence the outcome of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State in favour of Governor Makinde. “The management wishes to state emphatically that the allegation, which has the propensity of putting corps members in harm’s way, is extremely dubious, absurd and malicious, with grave security implications.” Accordingly, NYSC said at no time did the Minister address corps members and management of NYSC in Oyo State and directed them to favour a particular candidate during the forthcoming elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Champions emerge at Glo Battle of the Year grand finale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After more than three months of unlimited entertainment on the biggest dance reality competition in Nigeria, Glo Battle of the Year ended in grand style at the Eko Convention Centre on Saturday in Lagos.   It was an evening of dance, Music, and Comedy as the show climaxed with the final Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance […]
News

2023: Group warn Senator against instigating public unrest, insurrection against AKSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Bassey Albert has been warned against instigating public unrest, inciting the masses against the person and office of the Governor and any unconstitutional act of insurrection that may derail the prevailing peace in the State. […]
News

No fraud in Nigeria’s HIV fund management, says Global Fund

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria. The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who reacted to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica