NYSC: We’re not mobilising corps members to work for Makinde

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked the allegation that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in collaboration with NYSC management in Oyo State is mobilising corps members to influence the outcome of the March 11 governorship election in favour of Governor Seyi Makinde.

In a statement Kano Stateby the NYSC Director, Press andPublicRelations, Mr Eddy Megwa, theSchemedescribed the allegation as “totally untrue,” saying the allegation by a political group that is makingtheroundsinthemedia, is falsehood and unfounded.

The statement read in part: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the allegation by a political group making the rounds in the media to the effect that Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, in collaboration with NYSC Management, Oyo State is mobilising Corps Members to influence the outcome of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State in favour of Governor Makinde. “The management wishes to state emphatically that the allegation, which has the propensity of putting corps members in harm’s way, is extremely dubious, absurd and malicious, with grave security implications.” Accordingly, NYSC said at no time did the Minister address corps members and management of NYSC in Oyo State and directed them to favour a particular candidate during the forthcoming elections.

