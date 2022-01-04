Education

NYSC’ll continue to raise new generation of youths – Coordinator

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

For 48 years of its establishment, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that the scheme would continue to raise a new generation of Nigerian youths, who will see themselves as one indivisible entity and not Igbo, Hausa Yoruba, Efik, Ibiobio, Fulani or other tribes, but as Nigerians. This is as he also noted that the scheme had not only stood tall and brought about enhanced national unity, integration and fostered cohesion among Nigerian people, but that the youth have also contributed meaningfully towards reshaping the nation. Meanwhile, the management said that the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibraham, had reshaped and strengthened the scheme by tackling all avenues of sharp practices as well as uphold the tenets, vision and mission. The Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, spoke during the 2021 NYSC Lagos Media Relation, with the theme: “Optimising NYSC Lagos Media Relationship for Enhanced Partnership with the Scheme.” “If not for the NYSC scheme, I wonder if this country will still be together. They have a passion for national service. The vision of all graduates is to pass through the crucible of the NYSC to serve their fatherland during the one-year mandatory service year,” he added. On the call for the scrapping of NYSC, Megwa, however, stressed that some detractors and some who did not participate or benefited from the NYSC are criticising the scheme negatively, realising that “it is the sole unifying body of Nigerians and therefore must be decapitated to further achieve this laudable objective.” He noted: “There is no organisation so national in outlook, so diffused to the grassroots and so unity-and-harmony preaching like the NYSC in Nigeria. It is the largest and most educated youth organisation the country can ever boast of and the most organised as well.” To combat the rate of unemployment as a policy thrust of the NYSC, Megwa, however, pointed out that the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) introduced by the scheme, had become a critical initiative driving the NYSC considering the number of corps members churned out yearly. As part of the three-week Orientation programme, he said 10 days were set aside for vocational training and skill acquisition, during which corps members are trained in about 12 different trades/vocations. He added: “Many of our corps members now learn different trades and vocations which equipped them to be selfreliant. Over 30 per cent of the corps members before leaving the camp for their primary assignment are already equipped in photography, agriculture, horticulture, ICT, hair dressing and fashion design, among other vocations. “They now create wealth and jobs. This is the way the country should go and NYSC has already keyed into it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

JAMB suspends USSD for checking UTME results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has suspended the use of USSD code 55019, for checking results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), due to some challenges associated with the platform.   The spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

NUC okays re-opening of varsities on Jan 18

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given Nigerian universities the go-ahead to re-open for academic activities on January  18, 2021. This comes a few weeks after the Commission ordered all tertiary institutions to remain shut indefinitely, in response to the second wave of COVID-19. The Commission said universities should adhere strictly to safety measures […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica