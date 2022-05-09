Nzeribe: The curtain falls for ‘maverick politician’

FELIX NWANERI reports on the life and times of Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, who navigated Nigeria’s political stage for decades

Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, who represented Imo North Senatorial District of Imo at the National Assembly between 1983 and 1985 in the Second Republic and from 1999 to 2007 in the present Fourth Republic, was one politician blessed with uncanny ability to navigate the murky waters of politics with ease.

His legislative exploits, notwithstanding, Nzeribe, who contested the presidential primary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) that was cancelled in the aborted Third Republic, is mostly remembered as leader of the defunct Association for a Better Nigeria (ABN) that played a major role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Little wonder the sobriquet – Maverick Politician – by the media and those who relish in aliases.

The Ogbuagu, Oshiji and Damanze as Nzeribe was fondly called by his Oguta kinsmen would have been 84 years in November. Besides politics, Nzeribe was an author, columnist, publisher and an investment mogul.

His business interest spanned construction, insurance, publishing, property investment and oil brokerage. While admirers and adversaries will miss those sneaky political skills for which Nzeribe was known for, there is no doubt that on matters of conviction, the former lawmaker was never afraid to stand alone.

In an interview with New Telegraph in November 2014, during his 76th birthday celebration, he declared that there is nothing that he was supposed to do at any point in time that he didn’t do and always justified his actions.

When asked whether he ever regretted any of such actions, particularly his role as the leader of the defunct Association for a Better Nigeria (ABN), which was blamed for spearheading the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola, Nzeribe averred: “I don’t regret anything I have done because people in my position would think about things over and over again before doing them.”

He added: “And if there was anything that I thought about so well before doing it, I shouldn’t go about regretting it. I go along and suffer the consequences, if there is any negative one. That’s the way I see it.

Those who are making reference to ABN are very wise men though they have forgotten that our actions were heavily supported across the country. “At that time, I was deemed to be a vagabond. My colleagues and I were abused and insulted everywhere, but all of a sudden, going for election, it’s now a novelty.

“By the time I formed ABN, there was nothing at all of such nature; you go and burn tyres on the streets; you go and kill people and use their heads for juju, but we stood firm to say that we want this done. I believe that we got what we wanted. “So, it is for you to assess our actions in your own way.

For us, I got what we wanted. We said cancel the election and eventually they cancelled the election. We said don’t count the votes, but they counted the votes. So, how do you measure success? In the middle of that, I have run elections, where I adopted five different political parties, and each time I go to any political party, we win. “How do you define a good politician other than the man who contests an election and wins? I am proud that we cancelled the election. I wanted the election cancelled and it was cancelled.”

On whether he would take a similar action if given the opportunity again, he declared: “Ten times over if the circumstances are the same.” Born on November 2, 1938 in Oguta, Imo State, Nzeribe lost his mother while he was still in primary school and was taken care of by Catholic priests because his father was away in Great Britain studying Law. After his primary education, he enrolled at Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu for his secondary education but later to complete it at Holy Ghost College, Owerri.

In 1957, he travelled to Lagos, where he secured a job with Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) as an engineering cadet. In 1958, he got a scholarship from the NPA to study Marine Engineering. He took courses at Portsmouth College of Technology and later attended Chesterfield College of Technology in England. By 1960, Nzeribe was selling life insurance to black immigrants in the United Kingdom.

Upon his return to Nigeria in 1961, he got employed at Shell, where he worked briefly, then as an Air Force cadet for a few months too. He thereafter worked for Gulf Oil at the firm’s Escravos facility. He soon left Gulf Oil to return to London, where he, alongside a Ghanaian and two English partners opened a public relations firm called Jeafan.

The firm worked with a number of African diplomatic missions in London, including the Ghana High Commission.

Through the Ghana Commission, he met then President of the West African country, Kwame Nkrumah. He later handled public relations issues for Nkuruma. In 1966, when the National Liberation Council (NLC) overthrew Nkrumah, Jeafan briefly lost influence in Ghana but the NLC leadership soon turned to the firm to help improve the public image of their administration.

Nzeribe developed a working relationship with General Joseph Ankrah, head of the liberation council, but when Ankrah left office in April 1969, Nzeribe lost influence in Ghana.

