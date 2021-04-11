News

Nzuko-Ora Nnewi inaugurates new leadership

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

Nnewi Town Union, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, popularly known as Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, in Sunday, inaugurated a 12-man executive to pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.

 

The new leadership, led by Mr. Atuenyi Maduka, took over from the Ugochukwu Udemezue-led administration, which elapsed in March this year.

 

Members of the new executives include: Atuenyi Maduka, President-General; Jude Osumuoh, Vice President; Echezona Anazodo, Secretary; Obiora Okoye, PRO; among other officers.

 

Inaugurating the officers, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Dennis Ofordeme, congratulated the new executives, and advised them to take the union to a higher pedestal.

 

“This is a new dawn in the life of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi. I charge the new officers to work hard to reposition the union politically, socially, culturally, among other things,” he said.

 

Speaking on behalf of the new leadership, the PG, Atuenyi, said that security would be the focal point of his administration.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

