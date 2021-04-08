Nzuko Umunna condemns Owerri mayhem, seeks investigation

Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo sociocultural thinktank has expressed shock and sadness over the recentattacksonImoStatePolice Command Headquarters and the Nigeria Custodial Centre both in Owerri. The group strongly condemnedthewantondestruction of public assets by the attackers and threw its weight behind the presidential directive to all security and intelligence agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers. Secretary General, Nzuko Umunna, Dr. Paschal Mbanefo, however, expressed reservation atwhathedescribedasthehasty conclusions drawn by the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, MohammedAdamu, that the attackers were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) andtheEasternSecurity Network (ESN).

In a statement released yesterday, the group argued that given the level of sophisticated arms and ammunitions allegedly used for the operation, there was the need for a more holistic and dispassion ate forensic investigation in line with global best practices. It urged the Acting Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to adopt an entirely different approach in tacklingthesecuritychallenges to ensure that government unravelled the real masterminds of these attacks and meets its primary duty of securing lives and property in the South-East and Nigeria generally.

