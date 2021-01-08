News

O-ORBDA: Odumosu ends tenure, hands over to acting MD

Posted on

The immediate past Managing Director of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), Mr. Olufemi Odumosu, has handed over the reins of office to the Executive Director (Engineering Services) at the agency, Babalola Olatunji. Odumosu, whose tenure expiredonMondayhandedoverat the Authority’s headquarters in Abeokuta following directive of the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

By virtue of the change of guard, Olatunji becomes the actingManagingDirectorandChief ExecutiveOfficerof O-ORBDA. A statement issued yesterday by the agency’s Head, Public Relations, Saliu Adeniyi, indicated that Odumosu bowed out of office with pomp and ceremony after successfully completing his four-year tenure.

“All the staff of the Authority were full of joy and sang praises of the outgoing MD and openly jubilated at the emergence of Olatunji as the Authority’s helmsman,” Adeniyi stated. He quoted Odumosu as thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Water Resources for the opportunity toservehisfatherland. Accordingtohim, theformer managingdirectorthankedGod for how much he had touched and impacted on the lives of the staff and helped to develop the Authority.

HefurtherquotedOdumosu assayingOlatunji waschosenas theactingMDinlinewiththedirectives of the minister for him to hand over to the most senior officer in the Authority. Odumosu urged Olatunji to see his new position as a sacred call to duty and enjoined him to improve upon the work performance he had put in place.

He also asked the successor to ensure that he works in harmony with management and staff of the Authority. The outgoing MD also implored the management and staff of theAuthoritytosupport Olatunji in his new assignment. Inhisremarks, Olatunji, who stated that God has been his pillar, said the appointment came to him as a surprise. He thanked the minister for approving his appointment, while promising not to let down the ministry and staff of the Authority.

