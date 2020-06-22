OAAN commends Sanwo- Olu on environment Donates Safety Jackets to LASPARK

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking appropriate steps that will not only protect the environment against the vagaries of nature and from anthropogenic causes of degradation, but which will also enhance the overall aesthetics of the state.

President of OAAN, Emmanuel Ajufo, gave this commendation while presenting 100 units of branded safety vests to the Lagos State Parks & Gardens Regulatory Agency [LASPARK].

Ajufo who was accompanied by Femi Ogala the association’s Vice President and Chiddy Ibiam the General Manager, disclosed that the decision of OAAN to present the gift was informed by the conviction of the Executive Council to identify with and support both the Agency and the government of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the determination to keep the environment in proper shape, and safe for all the residents of the State.

The OAAN President was received by Adetoun Popoola the General Manager of LASPARK.

She expressed the Agency’s appreciation and commended the association for the gift which she described as being of utmost importance to the Agency.

Popoola, while promising that the items would be put to good use, also took advantage of the opportunity to call on other organizations especially in the private sector to follow the OAAN example and to support governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s desire to make Lagos State both aesthetically fulfilling and safe for all residents.

