OAGF to prioritise staff training

In order to consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the public financial reform initiatives, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) is to give priority to continuous, requisite training and capacity building for its staff.

 

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed this in Abuja at the presentation of certificates to Treasury Officers that completed training courses with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on IPSAS implementation and other public financial management initiative. Idris, who confirmed that the best asset that any organisation can have is the human capital, noted that with adequate training, staff of the Federal Treasury would be able to  contribute immensely to the realisation of set goals.

 

“In any organisation, the best asset you can identify is always the human capital asset.

We believe if we give capacity, if we train the staff, the staff will give their best towards actualising the dreams and objectives of the treasury and the expectations of Government on us will be met without difficulty,” he said.

 

While congratulating the staff that successfully completed the training, the Accountant General of the Federation voiced the readiness of his office to partner with competent associations and institutions to provide quality training for treasury officers.

