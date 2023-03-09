News

OAIC backs Sanwo-Olu’s for second term

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has urged Nigerians to shun violence during the governorship and House of Assembly polls. The advice was given yesterday at a one-day prayer summit in Lagos organized by the Political Advisory Committee of the OAIC headed by David Olaniyan where they also declared their support for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s reelection. The Lagos State OAIC Chairman Apostle Julius Opasola prayed for Sanwo- Olu and members of his cabinet. “It is in order to re-elect him for the continuation of good work he has been doing for the state. Lagos is known for the culture of continuity of leadership, and that has helped the state a lot, especially in terms of good governance, security and human capital development,” he stated. Opasola noted that Lagos state is a mini-country and it needed someone with the experience and skill set that Sanwo-Olu offers. However, while seeking support and votes, he cautioned against violence and unguided utterances.

Our Reporters

