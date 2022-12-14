OAIC expresses hope for better Nigeria as CAN president set to grace thanksgiving

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev (Dr) Daniel Okoh alongside other religious and national leaders, are expected to grace the thanksgiving service of the newly-installed president, His Most Eminence, Elder Dr Israel Akinadewo and other regional executives of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian Region.

The thanksgiving service with the theme “A Grateful Heart” has Okoh as guest speaker. It holds December 18 at the International headquarters of the Motailatu Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Mayfair Gardens, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Akinadewo, a forensic accountant and senior lecturer at the Afe Babalola University, emerged president on November 17 in an election organised by the foremost African indigenous body, representing African Instituted Churches (AICs), at the conclusion of the two-day General Assembly at the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church, Abuja.

