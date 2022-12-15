News

OAIC expresses hope for better Nigeria as CAN president sets to grace thanksgiving

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev (Dr) Daniel Okoh alongside other religious and national leaders, are expected to grace the thanksgiving service of the newlyinstalled president, His Most Eminence, Elder Dr Israel Akinadewo and other regional executives of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian Region.

Thethanksgivingservice with the theme “A Grateful Heart” has Okoh as guest speaker. It holds December 18 at the International headquarters of the Motailatu Church, CherubimandSeraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Mayfair Gardens, Lekki-Epe Expressway. Akinadewo, a forensic accountant and senior lecturer at the Afe Babalola University, emerged president on November 17 in an election organised by the foremost African indigenous body, representing African Instituted Churches (AICs), at the conclusion of the twoday General Assembly at the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim andSeraphim (ESOCS) Church, Abuja.

“OAIC Nigerian Region said it was important that appreciation was shown to God for a peaceful transition of leadership from the immediate past president, Elder Napo Emuchay, who successfully steered the ship of the organisation during his tenure.” The body which produced a CAN president for the first time likewise expressed hope that “the thanksgiving will usher the Christian body and Nigeria to greater beginnings as the year comes to an end with the 2023 general elections in view.”

 

