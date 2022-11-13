Faith

OAIC holds convention urges harmonious living among Nigerians

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has called for peace among Nigerians.

At the conclusion of its 2022 convention titled:”Thus Saith The Lord”, leaders of the body expressed worry at the level of acrimony particularly among candidates and loyalists of different political parties in the country.

The body at the two-day programme, Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, held at the C&S Movement Church (Ayo Ni O), Surulere, Lagos, said it was important the nation’s leaders prioritise peace, security and welfare of the citizens, while tasking candidates for the 2023 general elections on issue based campaign.

In his sermon, First Vice President of OAIC, Nigeria Region and Prelate/Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) His Most Eminence, Elder Dr. Israel Akinadewo, stressed the need for individuals to place importance on God’s words.

He observed that the failure to keep to God’s commands has consequences on individual and national wellbeing.

OAIC Lagos State Chapter Chairman, Apostle Julius Opasola who harped on the significance of the convention said it provides a platform for members to appreciate God for his goodness.

Opasola who noted the emergence of the present President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as part of the achievements recorded by OAIC through divine help, said there was no going back in the bloc, praying that OAIC moves to greater heights in love and righteousness.

He also called on other blocs of CAN to be resolute in being one in line with the motto of CAN, “… That they may be one.”

CAN Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Rt. Revd. Dr. Stephen Adegbite as well called for the unity of Christians, while calling for continuous prayers for the leadership of CAN and Nigeria.

He maintained that the body will continue to seek the peace and progress of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, Rev. (Dr. ) Samuel Ogedengbe and Special Apostle Dr. Bola Akinlade spoke respectively on “Managing our religious values with modern day politics” and “Erroneous Spiritual assumptions in critical medical issues” on the first day of the convention.

At the convention, Cardinal Pro. James Odunmbaku; Her Eminence, Most Revd. Dr. Mother Folasade Alao and President of Good Women, MCCSW, General Lady Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Akinadewo were honoured as OAIC Patron and Patronesses respectively.

Also free HIV and Tuberculosis screening were carried out for participan

 

