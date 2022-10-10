Oaikhinan: Nigeria has a lot to gain from ceramics technology

Professor Eguakhide Patrick Oaikhinan, the only professor of Ceramics Engineering in Nigeria, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EPINA Technologies Limited, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on the importance of Ceramic technology to the economy

We know that the ICT is evolving and that telecommunication is now a major contributor to the GDP, contributing up to about 18.4 per cent amongst the non-oil sectors. In that same regards, what would you say is the relevance and role of ceramics to the economy in Nigeria?

Nigerian economy cannot grow without ceramics. Look at it this way. Talk of any sector, ceramics is present, be it aviation, automobile, education, health, real estate and even telecommunications. Even in the medical sector as well. Ceramics plays a key role in every sector in the economy.

Being in an hotel here right now, you know that you’ll eat and drink with ceramics and when you want to use the restroom, you won’t wish to leave because of the ceramic sanitary wares (toilets, wash-hand basins, tiles, etc.). So, without ceramics, the economy can’t move forward.

Unfortunately, we spend not less than $900 million on ceramics importation annually with mainly 61 per cent of that amount coming from India, and the rest from Spain, Austria, Italy and even South Africa. Hence, ceramics is at the foundation of any economy in the world.

In Nigeria now, how do we explore this ceramics sector seeing how lucrative it is?

Are we really doing well in ceramics production here in Nigeria? No, we’re not doing well in that area. We have over 170 universities and none offers a ceramics science\technology or ceramics engineering programme. If you’re speaking in terms of human development in the sector, we are not doing very well.

We have a lot of essential and solid mineral resource – clay, bulk clay, and many others that we can use for development of ceramics, but unfortunately there are no laboratories to maximise these resources for usage in the ceramics industry. And once the potential is not known, producing quality products is difficult.

The only area that Nigeria is prospering is in the Fine Arts but Fine Arts is not necessarily needed in the telecommunications industry and so cannot replace ceramics.

We need to find a way to involve ceramics programmes in the tertiary education curriculum to build human capital and help the local industry to thrive and produce high quality products that will generate revenue for the value. But at the moment, we do not have that. We have foreign industries doing well in terms of ceramics, about eight of them, of which six are owned by the Chinese and two with Indian support.

Knowing what the real estate sector entails, without ceramic tiles and sanitary wares and bricks we cannot develop the sector. Cost of building is so high because of the importation of ceramics. Hence, we need to concentrate on developing ceramics by ourselves and for ourselves to move the country forward. Are you saying ceramics production is one of the industries in Nigeria that is not getting government’s attention at all?

Yes it is! It is one of the sectors not getting government’s attention at all. As I speak to you, I have been to Aso Rock five times sitting with the 36 governors to discuss how ceramics can impact the economy, but up till now, there has not been any favourable feedback from any of them.

Promises have been made but there has been no tangible result. Although a handful of state governors have invited me – Kebbi, Kwara, Ebonyi and a couple of others have invited me to promote ceramic development using my own expertise.

Unfortunately, I have no backup because as at today in a population of over 200 million Nigerians, I am the only professor of Ceramics Engineering. The only one in Nigeria? Yes. The only one. Why don’t we produce academic intellectuals in ceramics technology in Nigeria?

What are the factors affecting that? If you set up a department of ceramics, you will have to employ people from outside the country to teach it and with the present struggle in the educational sector between ASUU and the FG, no foreigner would be willing to come to teach in a place where there are no infrastructures.

We must first begin from the basics. We must first characterise our minerals to know their various compositions, physical and mechanical properties, and then develop prototypes to know what geopolitical zones to develop the industry in and then human capital can come in to play to train people for the industry.

The existing ceramics industries are struggling because they do not have the personnel with the growth strategy that will help produce high quality products. We import over $900 million worth of ceramics products and export about $80,000 annually and this $80,000 is in fact what the foreign industries of ceramics in Nigeria are able to export.

It is not indigenous effort as Nigerians aren’t producing anything in that area at all. Do you think that it is because we lack human capital and expertise, or because we do not have government’s support to develop it? How about the private sector? What are they doing about it?

The reason for this is in fact that we do not have any policy document that will propel the growth of ceramics in Nigeria.

If you’re heading somewhere, you must have vision and mission and strategy about arriving at your destination. But we do not have any of these concerning ceramics in this country.

All my efforts to birth a policy document with the aid of both public and private sectors have been futile. I and my partners outside the country, who have formed ECOWAS Ceramic Development Group from Ghana, Guinea, Mali and a few other will be meeting in Italy next week to see how we can work together to develop ceramic development resource center in ECOWAS so that the various countries can contribute to see how infrastructure for ceramic development can be established because we are spending so much on importation and we cannot do without the use of ceramic products. We need to start thinking of how we can reduce cost of living in Nigeria and bricks are the best place to start.

A brick building erected with ceramic components will last up to 450 years without maintenance. Tiles, sanitary ware, bricks, roofing tiles, and even electrical fittings are all products of ceramics. You said we have ceramics in Fine Arts but we do not have ceramics technology. What is the difference between ceramics in Fine Arts and ceramic technology?

For ceramics in Fine Arts, it leans towards using ceramics to produce sculptural pieces like vases and pots as well as murals for decorative purposes. These aren’t needed in high tech. Ceramic spark-plugs, for example cannot be built by ceramic artists. The car I came here with today had over 50 ceramics components in it. If one of those components are broken, they can be mended with ceramics and a ceramic artist can’t do that.

The processes in ceramic art far differ from the processes in ceramics engineering or techy. In a time where the world now produces self-cleaning tiles, produced by advanced ceramists, we haven’t even begun producing teacups and plates yet. Industries established in the 80s have all gone moribund except the clay industry in Oregun, Lagos State. You said in Nigeria we don’t have any university teaching ceramics as a science or engineering but only as Fine Arts. How can we go about changing this?

The best way to go about this is to have a policy document Another policy document for education sector? One for production and one for education? Yes. We need a policy document on ceramics development in this country. One will be for human capital development, one on infrastructural development, one on production and then all these coupled together, we would have a place to take off from.

Not that the NUC is talking about universities having ceramics education, universities themselves haven’t shown interest in taking advantage of developing curriculum for ceramics science or engineering. People say investment is hard but nothing worthwhile is very cheap. I remember two years ago when I presented a paper at the material forum at event center. We set up Nigerian Ceramic Development Initiative. I was asked to come up with a working document which I did. I forwarded it to the government through the Raw Material Research and Development Council.

It’s very frustrating when you see something that can move the country forward but people and even the government are not ready to join the vehicle that would take us to our destination. I’m the type that wouldn’t want to leave the country. I was trained by the federal government and have been on federal scholarship from my first degree all the way to my PhD.

After that I have had four fellowships with various research and development centers from the United States, India, Italy, and other countries. To run away would mean killing the programme entirely. I don’t want to run away but I wish to stay to see how best I can use the rest of my life to get ceramics development to take off in this country.

The only unfortunate thing now is that I’m getting older everyday. If I cannot do it, the question is, who will? As the only one in Nigeria seeing yourself as professor of ceramics engineering, are there others you’re training and in what way are you building others to support you in this agitation for ceramics development in Nigeria?

Yes. When I was in Ambrose Ali University, I set up a department, Materials and Production Engineering, so that I would get people who have studied material and production engineering to come in to incorporate ceramics into their field of study. In that department, I had foundation students, undergraduates, masters degree students and PhD students.

All the PhD students I produced, some came from the Oil industry I’ve been to other universities like Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), University of Lagos (Unilag), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) and Igbenedion University to teach Materials Engineering but immediately after my sabbatical, the universities were not able to continue the programme. For you to start something, you must have passion for it.

If we do not have passion for development of ceramics, I’m telling you, the world will leave us behind. In the next five years Nigeria will find itself in a box covered up and not able to communicate with the rest of the world because they have left the sector that was supposed to promote growth in the country. Talking about telecommunications, fiber optics, sensors and so on are produced with ceramics. So what are we saying?

Just recently, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, ordered the NCC to stop importation of some infrastructure especially those that can be produced in Nigeria but nothing has been done. How do you think the ministers of these other sectors can partner with you to make sure we have production of ceramics needed in telecommunications as well?

You see, there is a different between pronouncement and action. I’ve been to the Ministry of Solid Minerals, Science and Technology, Education and also even the NUC and many agencies set up for research by the government and many places like that. I’ve spoken to many Director-Generals but many have killed the documents I presented to them.

I’m not competing with anybody. I’m just doing my thing and I simply wish to give back to Nigeria what I got from Nigeria. My parents were farmers but the government took me up after my secondary education, trained me and built me up to where I am. So it would be sad if I just go without giving back to this country. I feel like the government should be open minded and not feel threatened. They should call people who they know can develop the country and join resources together to move forward.

I can’t tell you much I have spent holding international trade fairs and seminars for people. The government should be ready to do the needful so that we move forward. Do you still encourage giving scholarships by government, when after the scholarship there would be no environment for them to practice what has been learnt? I strongly believe that they should offer scholarships to people to go outside to study various disciplines.

One day we will all come together to move this country forward. If you see what people in the diaspora are doing to contribute to the economy of this country even though they are not present here, you’ll be amazed. So, for those of us living here can do a lot. Scholarships are still the best way that the government can provide opportunities for the less privileged to get education. As I mentioned, I don’t see how my parents would have been able to s end me to the university of Lagos, talk more of overseas, were it not for scholarship.

The government should give out scholarships and they should have guaranteed agreements with other countries that are ready to help because if we don’t ask we will not get. There are scholarships and opportunities everywhere for learning and research but we are not open to it because we feel threatened. We need to work together. The ministries of science and technology, education and solid minerals should come together to work with the NUC to come up with a way forward for ceramics development to thrive in this country.

If we do that, the sky is the limit. So right now, considering the foreign exchange and other things, how much do we spend on importation of ceramics in Nigeria? Currently, the highest we have ever had was in 2010 when we had over $800 million spent and it has been rising and falling. But it picked up in 2019 to about $365 million on tiles. On tiles alone? Yes on tiles alone. Those people who smuggle aren’t taken into consideration, only the records – the paper value – and so it’s definitely more than that because people bring in from Cotonou and Cameroon and these aren’t calculated

Since we cannot calculate those ones, the ones we can calculate on paper is how much?

About $365 million on paper. How much does Nigeria lose that could have been gaining if the country has been exporting instead? We don’t export up to $80,000 from all these industries. So take that away from the $365 million I mentioned now you see that we aren’t producing but only consuming. And if we take it away from the current $706 million and multiply it with the rest you would realise how many billions we are losing.

This is aside from employment. Take for example, the ceramic brick industry is capable of giving jobs to bricklayers, carpenters, tile layers, transporters, casual laborers, electricians. Putting all these together, one could have so many direct and I direct employees working for them and that way jobs are created. If we develop the ceramic industry in this country we can guarantee 5 million employment opportunities annually.

Because we’re going to be having the tableware, tiles, sanitary-ware , brick, insulator, paving floor, medical, technology, paper and print industries all using the raw materials that ceramists would have processed like processed kaolin, for example, which the print industries use. We can have one company producing materials for other industries thereby creating jobs to so many people. If we can do that…and we haven’t mentioned glass yet or cement.

Although I know of two companies doing well in cement production. In Africa, are there other countries making it in ceramics production? Egypt is first in ceramics and tile production in Africa. What would you say Nigeria can do at this point to develop ceramic production? What can government as well as individuals do to make sure we start somewhere? First, the government should recognise the need and importance of ceramics in Nigeria.

They should set up strategies to promote and incorporate it in the Nigerian educational system – Ceramics science, ceramics technology and ceramics engineering and then couple available resources together to have a center that focuses on ceramic development. The center can then work with other engineering disciplines as well as the medical sector, the tourism sector, the hospitality sector. If we do, from the educational trust fund, and put a small percentage into developing the center, the center would produce, sell, and generate revenue for research and development.

Right now the sectors in question are not producing anything for sale so how do you develop? We’re having problems in the university now because the universities do not produce for sale. If they were doing research for sale, there would not be struggles with government. Hence, we need a sector that can develop, produce, and sell so that our problems can be eased.

NCC gave grants to some universities for research in telecoms but majority of the researches aren’t commercialised. Without commercialising research, do you think the country can go anywhere (achieve anything tangible)? Before you fund a research, don’t you think that you should have a focus and an expected result from the research? Research is not meant to be done for its own sake.

Systematic aspects and goals must be focused on. If I talk about starting development in ceramics for instance, I would like to begin and narrow my focus to developing the ceramics center which although would not be producing degree holders but would train solid ceramic apprentices that are skilled to go into small-scale ceramic production and so at the end a result will be birthed from the amount of funding I am given to start.

If you then give me funding to produce PhD degree holders and they don’t have a place to start, you will not get results. There must be an area of focus. Come in with a research topic and its expected result. When I was applying for Research Fellowship, we were required to bring ideas for research, the expected result, as well as a statement of economic benefits that the research would bring to the country before being given the funding. You are expected to have your expected results and end goals set out before starting the research.

Do you build a house without a design? And even now that we’re talking of buildings collapsing, it’s not enough to have a design and just build. From design to building completion, there must be individuals supervising it from one stage to another so that everything will be done accurately and in order. Soil test must be considered. Talking about technology. To build our technology, do you think starting from ceramic production can boost the technology? Definitely, it will if we must have basis.

Also, do you think our already developing technology should start from ceramics or something else? It could start from ceramics because ceramics covers vast areas of the economy but other engineering disciplines would have to be involved so as to know where and how ceramics can be applied to in these various disciplines…planning on how we can collaborate and move together. So, it cannot be done in isolation?

No, it cannot be cone done in isolation from other engineering disciplines. Even in Physics and Mathematics. A background in the physics, chemistry and mathematics is necessity for a ceramic degree. Would you say that perhaps it is because of the capital intensiveness to set up this industry that the government is not looking into it?

