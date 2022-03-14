Business

Oak Holdings unveils 4 firms in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Oak Holdings, a hybrid financial institution group, has launched into the Nigerian financial industry with Oak Homes, The Oak Capital, The Oak Digital Bank and The Oak Asset Management to provide services to different clients in the financial services industry.

 

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, said the company’s multi-asset strategy combined different types of assets, including equities, fixed income securities, private/mutual funds, indexing, money market instruments among others to create a more nimble, broadly diversified portfolio for its proprietary investment objectives.

 

Olusanya explained that Oak Homes is a leading real estate development company with its primary business in Lagos, Nigeria, but it has recently made foray into the United Kingdom and the United States.

 

He added that in addition to core real estate development, the company is also engaged in facility management, construction and infrastructure development and it is manned by an innovative and creative team with combined experience spanning more than four decades.

He described The Oak Capital as a venture capital firm with a bias for supporting underserved start-up founders creating lasting solutions to problems in the African continent by leveraging the use of technology to promote growth of their businesses.

 

According to the founder, The Oak Capital seeks to back audacious, young entrepreneurs who are solving critical problems across different sectors in Africa, by providing pre-seed and seed stage funding.

 

Citing statistics from the Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria, Olusanya said limited funding remained a critical bottleneck to the growth of small businesses in Nigeria, as only about four percent have access to credit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

SWAIMS, NPA to collaborate on maritime security, safety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Maritime security experts under the aegis of the ‘’Support for West African Maritime Security’’ (SWAIMS), have pledged to work hand in hand with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to address maritime security and safety challenge within the country’s waters.   The group, affiliated to the European Union, provides support to ECOWAS countries and Mauritania in […]
Business

Access Bank reiterates commitment to service excellence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Access Bank has restated commitment to deliver superior service to its customers. The bank in a statement said it was concerned by the inconvenience that some of its customers are currently experiencing and would play its part to ensure that they have access to their accounts as quickly as possible.   It said: “We want […]
Business

Experts predict tepid growth for Nigeria amid inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although COVID-19 vaccinations and the uptick in oil prices may have given a boost to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outlook for Nigeria in 2021, financial experts at Comercio Partners Asset Management say thaT  they are maintaining tepid expectations on the country’s economic growth this year due to concerns over rising inflation.   The experts, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica