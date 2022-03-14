Oak Holdings unveils 4 firms in Nigeria

The Oak Holdings, a hybrid financial institution group, has launched into the Nigerian financial industry with Oak Homes, The Oak Capital, The Oak Digital Bank and The Oak Asset Management to provide services to different clients in the financial services industry.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, said the company’s multi-asset strategy combined different types of assets, including equities, fixed income securities, private/mutual funds, indexing, money market instruments among others to create a more nimble, broadly diversified portfolio for its proprietary investment objectives.

Olusanya explained that Oak Homes is a leading real estate development company with its primary business in Lagos, Nigeria, but it has recently made foray into the United Kingdom and the United States.

He added that in addition to core real estate development, the company is also engaged in facility management, construction and infrastructure development and it is manned by an innovative and creative team with combined experience spanning more than four decades.

He described The Oak Capital as a venture capital firm with a bias for supporting underserved start-up founders creating lasting solutions to problems in the African continent by leveraging the use of technology to promote growth of their businesses.

According to the founder, The Oak Capital seeks to back audacious, young entrepreneurs who are solving critical problems across different sectors in Africa, by providing pre-seed and seed stage funding.

Citing statistics from the Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria, Olusanya said limited funding remained a critical bottleneck to the growth of small businesses in Nigeria, as only about four percent have access to credit.

