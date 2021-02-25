Business

Oando, ABC lead N29bn market gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.14 per cent. Oando Plc and ABC Transport Plc led the green splash in a N29 billion market gain. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 56.44 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 40,221.30 index points as against 40,164.86 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N29 billion or 0.14 per cent to close higher at N21.043 trillion from N21.014 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 469.56 million shares in 5,470 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 217.24 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,950 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in the shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 62.06 million shares in 276 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22 while decliners closed at 20. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Oando Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N3.41 per share while ABC Transport Plc followed with 9.38 per cent to close at 35 kobo per share and Japaul Gold Plc with 9.23 per cent to close at 71 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Lasaco Assurance Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.49 per cent to close at N1.24 per share. CHI Plc followed by 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc dropped by 7.81 per cent to close at 59 kobo per share

