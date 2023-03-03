News

Oando boss congratulates president-Elect Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, has joined other notable Nigerians to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued, he wrote: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 Presidential elections; this is a testament to his stature as a visionary, iconic and resilient leader.

Under his leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the President- elect will deliver on his promise of “Renewed hope”, …poverty alleviation, economic prosperity all underpinned by justice, peace and national unity’’ Stating further, Mr. Tinubu said: “I wish him all the best and I look forward in particular to the youth and the private sector playing a central role in supporting his efforts to build a progressive, safe and secure future for our great nation.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Capitol invasion: US transportation chief resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign, citing the intrusion of the U.S. Capitol by violent supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first Cabinet secretary to announce her departure after the events. Many lower-level administration officials have announced they would […]
News

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 cases drop again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the second wave in December 2020 with 574 new cases. This occurred as the daily figures from Lagos, the country’s coronavirus epicentre, continues to decline. The new figure indicated a decrease from the 690 cases recorded on Sunday which was also one of […]
News

Ita Enang: FG will soon release white paper on NDDC forensic audit report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, says the Federal Government will soon release a white paper on the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). President Muhammadu Buhari had, in 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC’s operations from 2001 to 2019. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica