Oando boss congratulates president-Elect Tinubu

Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, has joined other notable Nigerians to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued, he wrote: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 Presidential elections; this is a testament to his stature as a visionary, iconic and resilient leader.

Under his leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the President- elect will deliver on his promise of “Renewed hope”, …poverty alleviation, economic prosperity all underpinned by justice, peace and national unity’’ Stating further, Mr. Tinubu said: “I wish him all the best and I look forward in particular to the youth and the private sector playing a central role in supporting his efforts to build a progressive, safe and secure future for our great nation.

