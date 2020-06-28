OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu celebrates as he turns 53

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc belongs to that rare breed of men who possess the ability to consistently do more than they say.

If he promises you a hill, better be sure you’re getting a mountain. For years, he’s sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats with grace and nous of a veteran captain.

A man of no mean repute whose achievements can be composed into a platinum album, Tinubu beams with the glow of perpetual investors’ confidence in a clime notorious for its herculean business climate.

He perches atop oil and gas giant Oando like a majestic eagle. Vigilant-eyed and sharp-nosed, he ranks among the few Nigeria’s businessmen that can rub shoulders with other top businessmen around the globe as he commands respect in the world business sector. He has succeeded in engraving his name in the hearts of the generality of his compatriots.

No wonder, when a man with such phenomenal achievements celebrate his birthday, not a few would want to share in his joy.

As this oil and gas wizard, clocked 53 days ago, it constituted so much joy for his friends, family and well-wishers.

The reason is that the “birthday boy” means so many things to different people in and outside the country.

Just as Diamonds are uncommon stones, same as Tinubu who is also a rare gem and a great man, who sees wealth as divine gift from the creator. Like some of his peers, providence smiled on him by placing him on the Forbes list as one of the most industrious, influential and wealthy men in Africa.

His fans, friends and associates could not but celebrate him to high heavens on Friday, June 26.

If you think the birthday was all about merriment, you are wrong! instead of throwing money around for celebration the businessman prefers spending on philanthropy, our source disclosed.

The shrewd businessman did not roll out the drums for the birthday. Apart from COVID-19 that prevent parties, the billionaire does not really believe in birthday celebration instead, he dedicated the day for what he knows how to do best; act of fellow-feeling.

As gathered, he dedicated the day to the less privileged. As he has so much belief in the deathless quote of Andrew Carnegie ‘Wealth is not to feed our egos but to feed the hungry and to help people help themselves’.

The Oando Plc. head honcho, did not just stumble on those feat with mere word of mouth; but with sheer dint of hard work and ceaseless prayers to his creator.

The husky voiced entrepreneur loves to pull people around him up. He believes that “the amount of wealth you gather in life does not make you a successful man but the amount of people you have pulled up from poverty and render selfless assistance to”. This has remained the secret of his astronomic rise in business.

