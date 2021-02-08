Oando Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary

Oando Plc, an indigenous energy solutions provider has announced the 10th year anniversary of Oando Foundation.

The announcement is a celebration of 10 years of the foundation impacting lives and building the next generation of change makers via the provision of quality basic education.

According to a statement from Oando, on February 4, 2011, the company established Oando Foundation as an independent charity to support the Nigerian government in actualising its Universal Basic Education (UBE) goals.

Since inception the foundation has taken a multifaceted approach to education that delivers a superior learning environment for both pupils and teachers alike. “Rooted in the belief that a nation’s progress is intricately linked to the strength of its education system, the foundation through strategic alliances with key government institutions, non-governmental organisations, international development organisations and private sector organisations is actively working towards enabling Nigeria meet the Sustainable Development Goal 4 with a focus on access to quality basic education.

“Today, the foundation’s flagship programme is its Adopt-a- School Initiative (AASI) which strives to address the needs of students, teachers, school leaders and the education community through infrastructure development, establishment of ICT/ creative centers, early childhood care and development centers, teacher capacity building and scholarship programmes.

“Some notable achievements include the foundation’s adoption of 88 public primary schools across the country, enrolling over 60,000 out-of-school children (OOSC) with a cumulative retention rate of 77 per cent, building and renovating 249 classrooms and five early childcare centers, distributing over 25,000 teaching and learning aids and the award of 1,153 scholarships to brilliant, under-served children from adopted schools to transit and complete secondary school,” the company said. Speaking on the 10-year milestone, the Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, said: “Congratulations Oando Foundation on your 10th anniversary and to all those who have supported your journey towards changing the future of our youths and nation.

“A decade ago, we saw a vision for Nigeria – a Nigeria where poverty of the mind would be a thing of the past; where opportunities would exist for every Nigerian child because they have been given access to quality basic education and the ability to lift themselves out of poverty.

Like Benjamin Franklin, I believe “that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest, it yields immeasurable economic and social rewards for individuals and nations

Like this: Like Loading...